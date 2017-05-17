Joel Embiid expects the Sixers to draft Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson
Joel Embiid has never been one to hide his thoughts from the public, and after the Sixers found out they would be picking third in the 2017 NBA Draft the Rookie of the Year candidate shared who he thinks could be his newest teammate. "I think the two guards Fultz and Lonzo Ball are going to be one and two," Embiid said.
