If they sign Lowry, do sixers trade for George or Butler?
I was a little surprised to hear that the Sixers were interested in a 31 year old PG, especially one that will command a 4 year deal in free agency, and after the team declared that Ben Simmons would be playing PG. This could all be Colangelo nonsense leaked in order to make good relationships with agents, or it could be him doing his buddy Lowry a favor.
