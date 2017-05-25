How good of an offensive player can Fox really be?
Can Fox ever become an elite offensive player? There are a lot of reasons to put money against it. We all know how atrocious he was from 3 this season shooting just 24.6%3PT and how he obviously never takes them with an extremely low attempt rate of 15.4%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC