Hope blooms for Celtics as Bulls suff...

Hope blooms for Celtics as Bulls suffer with Rondo's bad thumb

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Boston Celtics star played in Game 1 and 2 of the Celtics playoff series against the Chicago Bulls before flying to Washington on Tuesday night to be with his family ISAIAH THOMAS , Celtics guard, on Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg's claim that he is tough to guard because he often gets away with illegal dribbling. The Celtics took advantage of Lopez not playing in the fourth to pull close in the rebounding battle and win in second-chance points - two dominant areas for the Bulls in their victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC