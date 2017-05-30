Former Sixers GM Ed Stefanski in the running for Milwaukee Bucks GM job

It must be, "check in with old Sixers" week here at Liberty Ballers, because here's a sentence I did not think I would be writing in 2017-former 76ers GM Ed Stefanski is in the running for the same position with the Milwaukee Bucks , according to multiple reports from around the league. Stefanski has history with Bucks coach Jason Kidd and team consultant Rod Thorn, whom he worked closely with in New Jersey.

