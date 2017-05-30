Former Sixers GM Ed Stefanski in the ...

Former Sixers GM Ed Stefanski in the running for Milwaukee Bucks GM job

It must be, "check in with old Sixers" week here at Liberty Ballers, because here's a sentence I did not think I would be writing in 2017-former 76ers GM Ed Stefanski is in the running for the same position with the Milwaukee Bucks , according to multiple reports from around the league. Stefanski has history with Bucks coach Jason Kidd and team consultant Rod Thorn, whom he worked closely with in New Jersey.

