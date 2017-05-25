Dennis Smith Jr. Deep Dive pt. 2

For part 1 in which I looked at Smith's statistical profile in relation to this year's crop of point guards and selected NBA guards, click here In Part 2 of my examination of Dennis Smith's game I will look at specific elements of his game and examine video clips which illustrate his strengths and weaknesses. This section will focus on his handle and driving, and his ability to finish at the rim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.