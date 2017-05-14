De'Aaron Fox Likes the Simmons, Embiid Fit - Is He Worth that Risk?

De'Aaron Fox displayed a unique sense of confidence when speaking on his interview with the Philadelphia 76ers , but his on-court fit remains a question mark. Mar 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox attempts to dribble the ball around Texas A&M Aggies guard J.C. Hampton during the second half at Reed Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.