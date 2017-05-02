Celtics tie series, take 2 in Chicago

Taj Gibson of the Oklahoma City Thunder forces James Harden of the Houston Rockets to pass the ball during Game Three in the Western Conference Quarterfinals Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after Game Four against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City . Nene came off the bench Sunday and hit all 12 of his shots from the field to tie an National Basketball Association postseason record and help the Houston Rockets beat Oklahoma City 113-109 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.