Blockbuster Sixers, Knicks, Celtics Trade That Works

Sixers receive: Markelle Fultz...and Carmelo Anthony and his obscene $52 MILLION contract for the next 2 years and who they immediately release to chase a title in Cleveland Feel free to throw in other pieces to make the cap rules work, etc: Jah, Soft Castillo, Lebronderson, Crowder, Smartacus, the Sixers medical staff, whoever. It's easy to make it work on Espn's Trade Machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.