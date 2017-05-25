Blockbuster Sixers, Knicks, Celtics Trade That Works
Sixers receive: Markelle Fultz...and Carmelo Anthony and his obscene $52 MILLION contract for the next 2 years and who they immediately release to chase a title in Cleveland Feel free to throw in other pieces to make the cap rules work, etc: Jah, Soft Castillo, Lebronderson, Crowder, Smartacus, the Sixers medical staff, whoever. It's easy to make it work on Espn's Trade Machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC