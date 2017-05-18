76ers Could Sign Kyle Lowry, Draft Ja...

76ers Could Sign Kyle Lowry, Draft Jayson Tatum, and Maybe Make the Playoffs

If you've been trusting the process for a few years in Philadelphia, you're finally going to get a return on investment next season - health pending, of course - if the 76ers make just two easy moves this offseason: Sign Kyle Lowry . He's going to opt out of his deal in Toronto.

