Top StoryPaul George scores 23 points, Pacers beat Bucks 104-89
Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-89 on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Point guard Jeff Teague added 15 points and seven assists for the Pacers, Thaddeus Young had 12 points.
