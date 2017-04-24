Thunder Blows 14-Point Second-Half Lead As Rockets Take 3-1 Lead In Series

Russell Westbrook tallied a first-half triple-double, but OKC failed to hold on as the Rockets beat the Thunder, 113-109 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Nene scored 28 points on 12-for-12 shooting to lead the Rockets while their MVP candidate James Harden scored only 16 points on five made field goals.

