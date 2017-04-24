Sixers Tinder: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is on the right track
In every draft class, there's always a handful of international prospects who emerge out of the dark corners of the basketball scouting world, enticing bloggers and NBA personnel alike with their size and seemingly limitless potential. In 2015, Timothe Luwawu was one of those guys, a Draft Express dandy playing with the Antibes Sharks of France's second division.
