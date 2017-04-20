Sixers Tinder: Dario Saric Brought th...

Sixers Tinder: Dario Saric Brought the Thrills from Overseas This Season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

It's been almost three years since Sam Hinkie and the Sixers orchestrated a Draft Night trade for Dario Saric and it feels odd that he's already completely his first season in the NBA. The eternally out of reach and overseas Croat's tenure as a "what-if" ace in the hole for the Sixers roster outlasted several romantic relationships on my part and at least two Eagles quarterbacks I assumed would win a Super Bowl in Philly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC