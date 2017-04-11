Sixers still open to trading Jahlil O...

Sixers still open to trading Jahlil Okafor

Jahil Okafor will miss his second consecutive game and ninth of the season with right knee soreness on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. "If a deal comes along that makes sense for both of us, then we will go ahead and make the deal," Sixers president Bryan Colangelo said Friday of trading Okafor.

