Sixers stash Furkan Korkmaz wins Best Young Player award
Sixers draft and stash Furkan Korkmaz was named Best Young Player of the Basketball Champions League at the league's Final Four Gala Dinner Saturday night. The 19-year-old Korkmaz was selected by the Sixers with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
