Sixers president Bryan Colangelo compares Ben Simmons to Magic Johnson

At his end-of-season press conference, Philadelphia 76ers president and general manager Bryan Colangelo compared Ben Simmons to Magic Johnson. The 6-foot-10 Simmons, who was selected first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and missed the entire 2016-17 season because of a foot injury, is expected to play point guard for the 76ers next season.

