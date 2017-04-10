Sixers' Henderson, Pacers' George fined $25K after scuffle
Indiana Pacers' Paul George, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Gerald Henderson, right, get into it causing both to receive their first technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Ph... NEW YORK - Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing an elbow at Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in Monday night's game. And George has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating afterward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC