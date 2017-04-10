Sixers' Henderson, Pacers' George fin...

Sixers' Henderson, Pacers' George fined $25K after scuffle

Indiana Pacers' Paul George, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Gerald Henderson, right, get into it causing both to receive their first technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Ph... NEW YORK - Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing an elbow at Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in Monday night's game. And George has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating afterward.

