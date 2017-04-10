Robertson honors Westbrook, but Nuggets top Thunder
Russell Westbrook got an MVP endorsement from Oscar Robertson before the game The Thunder guard only played the first half of Oklahoma City's 111-105 loss to Denver on Wednesday night. He was on pace for another triple-double at halftime with eight assists, five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes before coach Billy Donovan decided to rest him for the second half.
