Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan moves the ball around Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, April 2, 2017. less Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan moves the ball around Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.