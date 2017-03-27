Raptors register ninth straight home ...

Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 as the Toronto Raptors registered their ninth straight home victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 113-105 win Sunday night. DeRozan tied his season high with nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points for the Raptors, who closed out a four-game homestand by going 3-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC