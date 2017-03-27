Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 as the Toronto Raptors registered their ninth straight home victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 113-105 win Sunday night. DeRozan tied his season high with nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points for the Raptors, who closed out a four-game homestand by going 3-1.

