Philadelphia 76ers sign former Kentucky Wildcats F Alex Poythress
The Philadelphia 76ers signed forward Alex Poythress from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League on Sunday. Poythress, 23, appeared in 46 games for Fort Wayne this season, averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 block in 31 minutes per contest.
