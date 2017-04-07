Philadelphia 76ers: How to Approach the 2nd Round
The second round of the NBA Draft is a crapshoot - but that doesn't mean it lacks value for the Philadelphia 76ers . When fans shift their sights towards the NBA Draft this coming June, the vast majority of excitement will be derived from the first round spectacle.
