Philadelphia 76ers Fans Learned Healthy Does Not Mean Playing Time
Numerous injuries to Philadelphia 76ers forced fans to religiously follow healing timelines with almost religious fervor. All too often, those same fans learned the hard way that medically healthy is not the same as playing time The plight of the Philadelphia 76ers roster throughout the 2016-2017 season was one injured player after another.
