Paul George's 43 not enough as Pacers...

Paul George's 43 not enough as Pacers fall in double overtime to Cavaliers

Despite having one of their best efforts of the season, the Indiana Pacers see no reward for their play, as their losing streak extends to four games with a road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers . The constant whiffs against lottery teams now put the Pacers at 37-40 on the season, in need of help to stay alive in the postseason race.

