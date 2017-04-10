Pacers beat 76ers 120-111 to close in on playoff spot
Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia. Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC