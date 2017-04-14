Pacers a danger with Lance

Pacers a danger with Lance

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

Did Nate McMillan learn how to coach the instant Lance Stephenson returned? Or was it the former's guidance that vaulted Stephenson back to NBA significance when 29 other franchises displayed little to no interest in acquiring the impulsive 6-foot-5 swingman? Whatever the case, the Pacers, interesting as plain oatmeal through the first 76 games of the 2016-17 regular season, are off to the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the incredibly average Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC