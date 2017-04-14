Pacers a danger with Lance

Did Nate McMillan learn how to coach the instant Lance Stephenson returned? Or was it the former's guidance that vaulted Stephenson back to NBA significance when 29 other franchises displayed little to no interest in acquiring the impulsive 6-foot-5 swingman? Whatever the case, the Pacers, interesting as plain oatmeal through the first 76 games of the 2016-17 regular season, are off to the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the incredibly average Eastern Conference.

