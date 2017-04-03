Nets blast 76ers for season-high thir...

Nets blast 76ers for season-high third win in row

5 hrs ago

Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin scored 16 points each as the fast-starting Brooklyn Nets routed the Philadelphia 76ers 141-118 on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to a season-best three games. Archie Goodwin and K.J. McDaniels notched 14 apiece and Brooklyn, the NBA's worst team at 19-59, established a floor record for points.

Chicago, IL

