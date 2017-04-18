Nene's 28 lead Rockets past Thunder for 3-1 series lead

Houston Rockets center Nene shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo in the first quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017. less Houston Rockets center Nene shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo in the first quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April ... more Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant hangs from the basket in front of Houston Rockets center Nene and guard Lou Williams, right, in the second quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.