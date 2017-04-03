NBA Mock Draft 2017: Malik Monk to Sixers with top-5 pick?

In the Sixers' quest to round out the starting lineup and provide roster balance, adding a star shooting guard such as Malik Monk could be the best-case scenario for Bryan Colangelo, Brett Brown and Co. in this summer's 2017 NBA Draft.Even though the ping pong balls have yet to bounce in this year's NBA Draft Lottery, Sports' Illustrated's Andrew Sharp projects the star Kentucky guard to the Sixers with the No.5 overall pick in his latest mock draft:"Most people understand what's on the table for the Sixers come lottery night, but it can't be stressed enough that there's a very real chance that this team steals both the Lakers pick and a top-three pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.