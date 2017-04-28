Melbourne United re-sign former NBA centre Josh Boone for next NBL season
The 32-year-old centre joined Melbourne for the run to the NBL finals last season and proved an excellent fit averaging 10.8 points and 9.25 rebounds per game while sharing the centre role with Majok Majok. Melbourne announced on Friday Boone had agreed to a one-season deal where he and Majok will continue in the centre spot next season.
