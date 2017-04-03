Malcolm Brogdon is the NBA Rookie of the Year candidate no one saw coming
Russell Westbrook is pushing to be the first player to average a triple-double in nearly 60 years. LeBron James is averaging more than 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting close to 55 percent from the field and the Warriors have already set a mark with their third-straight season with 65 or more wins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC