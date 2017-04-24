Liberty Links: Sixers land Markelle Fultz and Malik Monk in new mock draft
In Ricky O'Donnell's latest spin of the ESPN lottery machine, the Sixers landed picks number one and six thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks making a leap into the top three. What's more perfect than the Sixers getting both picks might be the Boston Celtics picking fourth, but I digress.
