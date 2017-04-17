Is Brett Brown The Guy To Lead The Philadelphia 76ers Forward?
Brett Brown has been head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the whole process, is the the right man to lead the 76ers into the future? Brett Brown has, surprisingly, lasted this long with the Philadelphia 76ers. I, for one, thought he would've been let go after the disastrous 10-72 season.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
