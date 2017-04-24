Houston Rockets overcome Russell West...

Houston Rockets overcome Russell Westbrook to send Oklahoma City Thunder home

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

The Houston Rockets withstood a brilliant individual performance from Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook to become the third team to qualify for the conference semi-finals in the NBA play-offs. Westbrook poured in 47 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out nine assists but it was not enough to prevent Houston seeing off the Thunder 105-99 at Toyota Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC