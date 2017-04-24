Houston Rockets overcome Russell Westbrook to send Oklahoma City Thunder home

The Houston Rockets withstood a brilliant individual performance from Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook to become the third team to qualify for the conference semi-finals in the NBA play-offs. Westbrook poured in 47 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out nine assists but it was not enough to prevent Houston seeing off the Thunder 105-99 at Toyota Centre.

