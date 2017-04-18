Evaluating Re-building Teams by the Value of Trade Assets

Here are the 76ers assets in the top 100 : 11) Joel Embiid 19) Ben Simmons 25) Better of PHL 2017 1st or SAC 2017 1st 28) LAL 2017 1st 65) SAC 2019 1st 89) Dario Saric 96) PHL 2018 1st 31) LAL 2017 1st 54) Brandon Ingram 66) LAL 2018 1st 70) D'Angelo Russell No Dunn in the top 100 assets. Outside of Simmons, Ingram, and Murray, no 2016 draftees finished on the top 100 assets list.

