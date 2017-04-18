Evaluating Re-building Teams by the Value of Trade Assets
Here are the 76ers assets in the top 100 : 11) Joel Embiid 19) Ben Simmons 25) Better of PHL 2017 1st or SAC 2017 1st 28) LAL 2017 1st 65) SAC 2019 1st 89) Dario Saric 96) PHL 2018 1st 31) LAL 2017 1st 54) Brandon Ingram 66) LAL 2018 1st 70) D'Angelo Russell No Dunn in the top 100 assets. Outside of Simmons, Ingram, and Murray, no 2016 draftees finished on the top 100 assets list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC