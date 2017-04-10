Downey named NSU's 10th men's head basketball coach
Northeastern State University Director of Athletics and Chief Athletics Officer Tony Duckworth announced on April 11 that Mark Downey will be hired as the university's head men's basketball coach. Downey joins NSU Athletics as its 10th men's basketball coach in its history and carries a 204-103 overall head coaching record, with four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, and has been named Coach of the Year six times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC