Downey named NSU's 10th men's head basketball coach

Northeastern State University Director of Athletics and Chief Athletics Officer Tony Duckworth announced on April 11 that Mark Downey will be hired as the university's head men's basketball coach. Downey joins NSU Athletics as its 10th men's basketball coach in its history and carries a 204-103 overall head coaching record, with four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, and has been named Coach of the Year six times.

