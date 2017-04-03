Dario Saric

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Celtics

Averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per 36 minutes, rookie of year candidate Dario Saric has proved that his historic career in Europe wasn't just a fluke. The 22 year old Saric is the definition of a "system fit" as his shooting, rebounding and playmaking project to be well above average.

