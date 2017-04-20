Cavs' JR Smith questionable for Game 3 vs. Pacers with hamstring injury

Indiana Pacers Paul George right reaches in against Cleveland Cavaliers Le Bron James in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith sustained a left hamstring injury in the first half against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and did not return. In Game 2, however, it was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love that did the bulk of the damage to put the game out of reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.