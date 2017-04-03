Butler has triple-double, fuels Bulls past 76ers 102-90

Chicago Bulls' Jerian Grant, left, passes the ball to Jimmy Butler, right, as Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson, center, tries to defend it during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, right, shoots the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, left, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.