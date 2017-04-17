Beverley, Harden carry Rockets to rout of Thunder

Patrick Beverley carried the load until James Harden rebounded from a poor shooting start, and the Houston Rockets claimed Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series with a 118-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Beverley scored a playoff career-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds, steering the ship until Harden got untracked.

