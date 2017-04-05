Alex Poythress and His Role with the Philadelphia 76ers
After shining in four seasons at Kentucky, Alex Poythress has joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a hardship exception for the rest of the season. One of the rare four-year players under John Calipari, Alex Poythress gets to try out for the rest of the NBA over the course of the next five games.
