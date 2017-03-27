Tank Watch: The Lakers are barely hanging on to the second-worst record in the NBA
It's been about a month since we last checked in on the Los Angeles Lakers' tanking efforts, and things have gotten considerably more precarious for the team since then. The Lakers are now just half a game "ahead" of the Phonix Suns for the second-best odds to keep their first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, a pick which will convey to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside of the top-three selections.
