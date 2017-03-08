Tank Race Predictions
This poor collection of D leaguers and washed up vets has no reason to tank, yet I wouldn't bet on them against the Women Huskies. As a Brooklynite, I feel bad for them, but on the bright side, the Knicks will essentially have two extra home games for the next few years while the Nets wallow in misery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC