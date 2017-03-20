Sixers will give Ben Simmons every chance to play the point

With the league's fifth-worst record, the 76ers are in line to receive a top pick in what is expected to be a guard-heavy NBA draft. Will they use their pick on one of the elite point guards in the draft? Will they attempt to sign a top-notch veteran point guard in free agency? Regardless of what they do, the Sixers are still approaching things as if Ben Simmons is going to be their starting point guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.