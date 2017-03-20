Sixers will give Ben Simmons every chance to play the point
With the league's fifth-worst record, the 76ers are in line to receive a top pick in what is expected to be a guard-heavy NBA draft. Will they use their pick on one of the elite point guards in the draft? Will they attempt to sign a top-notch veteran point guard in free agency? Regardless of what they do, the Sixers are still approaching things as if Ben Simmons is going to be their starting point guard.
