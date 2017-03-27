Sixers shutting down Okafor, Covingto...

Sixers shutting down Okafor, Covington for rest of season

4 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The 76ers are shutting down Okafor so he can get more rest and fully recover. He's been dealing with issues in his knee since undergoing surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus.

