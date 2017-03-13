Sixers-Mavericks Preview: Commence the Nerlens Bowl

If you could manage to tear yourselves away from CBS & its affiliates to notice the world around you this week, you might have observed a special game on the Sixers' schedule tonight: Nerlens Noel returns to Philadelphia in an opposing uniform for the first time. If this fits the narrative that I want it to fit, this game will unquestionably be definitive proof that the Noel trade with Dallas was a travesty.

