Sixers-Hawks Recap: Despite loss, Philadelphia shows valiant effort
Suiting up for the second time in two nights and fielding just eight players, the Philadelphia 76ers looked rudderless offensively against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the 99-92 loss to playoff-contending Atlanta, there wasn't lacking drive and energy from Brett Brown's group.
