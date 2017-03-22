Sixers' Brett Brown says Jerami Grant will have long career

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks' Devin Harris defends on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. The 76ers traded Jerami Grant on Nov. 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Ersan Ilyasova and a 2020 protected first-round pick.

