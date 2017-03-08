Sixers-Blazers final score: Dario Sar...

Sixers-Blazers final score: Dario Saric, Robert Covington stand out in overtime loss

Standout performances from Dario Saric and Robert Covington pushed the Sixers within inches of a road win, but the Sixers lost to the Blazers 114-108 in a surprisingly fun start to their road trip. Two of the Process' most beloved figures featured heavily tonight, and Covington found himself on both sides of the coin in crunch time.

